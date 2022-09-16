Filecloud targets film, TV production sector It recently announced plans to create 50 new jobs at its EMEA office in Limerick Trade

FileCloud’s recently opened EMEA HQ in Limerick has plans to target the rapidly growing Irish film and TV production sector. The enterprise file-sharing and content collaboration solution protects and controls copyrighted digital material, along with safeguarding sensitive information, documents, and digital assets with data security controls in an organisation.

The company, which recently announced 50 new jobs at its Limerick office, recently signed an agreement with Irish value-adding software distributor Renaissance Contingency Services, and are currently looking to recruit the right channel partners, in the form of managed hosting service providers, value adding resellers, and system integrators and consultants.

FileCloud’s Digital Rights Management feature protects sensitive documents from intellectual property theft, piracy, and leakage (whether accidental or malicious). Files are secured no matter where they go, with AES-certified 256-bit encryption, and users can instantly revoke access to data at any moment and prevent unauthorised copying and distribution. FileCloud’s software can even restrict the portion of the screen viewable by the recipient of the shared file.

In a creative industry, collaboration is crucial, but sharing large, high-definition, media files can be risky. With FileCloud, large files can safely remain behind the firewalls on a user’s private cloud or on-prem file server, while external users are given fine grained access permissions to complete whatever necessary tasks are required.

“FileCloud is uniquely positioned to answer the secure filesharing and content collaboration needs of the burgeoning Irish film, TV and media production industry,” said Andy O’Gorman, EMEA channel partner manager at FileCloud, “but also the many other large enterprises with a presence in Ireland who work in market verticals where sensitive content and strict data governance is a vital concern – like public sector, financial services, pharma & life sciences, aerospace and defence and large multi-nationals.

“FileCloud already supports several departments in the Irish government in this way, as well as globally with customers like the US Department of Defence and the US Navy – so we must be doing something right in terms of security and compliance.”

TechCentral Reporters