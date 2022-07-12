FileCloud chooses Limerick for EMEA HQ, R&D centre Fifty new jobs to be created Trade

Enterprise file sharing and content collaboration software platform (CCP) developer FileCloud has chosen to establish its EMEA HQ and R&D centre in Limerick, creating 50 roles over the next two and a half years.

This project is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

The new roles will be across the areas of software development, operations & support; research & development; sales & marketing and general administrative support.

FileCloud’s solution is supported by industry-leading compliance, data governance, data leak protection, data retention and digital rights management capabilities. Workflow automation and granular control of content sharing across most enterprise platforms is fully integrated into the FileCloud software stack. The platform offers file sharing, sync, and mobile access capabilities on public, private, and hybrid clouds.

The company currently serves more than 3,000 enterprise customers including Global 1000 enterprises, educational institutions, government organisations, and managed service providers.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “FileCloud’s decision to establish its EMEA HQ and R&D Centre in Limerick is terrific news. The addition of these 50 technical and commercial roles to Limerick City will have a positive impact on the Mid-West region, creating opportunities for employment, third level collaboration, and R&D. FileCloud is also a welcome addition Ireland’s growing emerging business cluster.”

Founded in Austin, Texas, FileCloud has operations in the USA, Brazil, Dubai, India, and the Philippines, serving the Enterprise Content Market for hyper-secure file and document sharing, collaboration, and data governance.

