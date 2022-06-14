Fifty new roles announced by Xtremepush Top roles currently being recruited include a VP of sales for the US, customer support staff and managers Trade

Irish-owned provider of multi-channel customer engagement and marketing Xtremepush plans to create 50 new roles for Dublin this year.

Further, Xtremepush intends to create another 120 jobs in the next three years in support of the global roll-out of its enterprise customer intelligence platform.

Pandemic-induced demand saw the e-commerce vertical double clients and grow its customer numbers by 64%. Its global enterprise customer base is around 350 and is forecast to grow 60% in 2022.

In 2021, Xtremepush secured $33 million in growth finance to scale globally. The funding round included equity funding from Grafton Capital, a London-based growth investor in leading European technology companies, and a refinanced debt facility.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Tommy Kearns and Dr Kevin Collins, its chief technical officer, Xtremepush currently employs 80 people, doubled staff numbers in the last eighteen months.

Significant recent hires include a new chief financial officer, a chief people officer, a new head of engineering, a director of operations and a director of marketing.

Top roles currently being recruited include a VP of sales for the US, customer support staff including account executives and managers for both the US and Europe, technical solutions consultants, and financial accountants.

A new office in downtown Manhattan in New York was opened last year to support accelerated growth in North America, where clients include Groupe Dynamite, Piping Rock, Oregon State Lottery, Golden Nugget, Barstools Sports, Mohegan Sun and a host of other Tier One enterprise brands across the USA & Canada.

Xtremepush CEO and founder, Tommy Kearns said the company’s unique digital marketing platform has fuelled dramatic business growth in the seven years since it was established.

“We are already becoming a global category leader, working with leading enterprise clients from offices in Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America and Eastern Europe,” said Kearns. “Our new Dublin flagship headquarters, in this prime location, is a marker of further growth acceleration.”

TechCentral Reporters

