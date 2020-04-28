Fidelity Investments to create 100 technology jobs for Galway and Dublin

US-based financial services firm Fidelity Investments Ireland has announced plans to create 100 technology jobs in Ireland.

The majority of the new positions will be in software engineering and spread between Galway and Dublin offices.

“Fidelity Ireland continues to provide critical technology and operations support to the firm. All of our 1,100-strong workforce are working from home across Ireland and ready to welcome new colleagues to support our expanding need for tech skills and talent we have based here in Ireland,” said Al Riviezzo, general manager, Fidelity Investments Ireland.

A 2020 Glassdoor Best Place to Work, Fidelity will be offering expedited hiring, virtual onboarding and training processes, as well as work-from-home flexibility and new services for employees, including Covid-19 screening.

“We understand that these are very uncertain times, however, Fidelity Investments is a dynamic company which allows us protect our existing staff and look to fill a significant number of roles within our business,” said Conor McDonnell, head of human resources.

“We want to assure people considering a new job or career change that Fidelity Investments continues to actively recruit and hire for several critical roles and is accelerating hiring in key tech areas. New employees will experience a safe and enhanced onboarding process.”

Since its establishment in Ireland in 1996, Fidelity Investments has filed 10 technology patents.

The company was awarded the inaugural Women in Technology award from Technology Ireland in 2018 and was recognised as Enterprise of the Year 2019 by ITAG.

TechCentral Reporters