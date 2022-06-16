Fexco Corporate Payments CEO appointed chairperson of FinTech & Payments Federation Ruth McCarthy brings experience from background in financial regulation Trade

Ruth McCarthy, CEO of Fexco Corporate Payments has been appointed Chair of the FinTech & Payments Federation Ireland (FPAI), the representative body for the fintech sector in Ireland.

Prior to joining Fexco, McCarthy worked with Arthur Cox where she specialised in financial regulation. She is a chartered director a director of the American Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, and a member of the industry advisory group for the Irish government’s IFS2025 strategy for financial services.

Speaking on taking up her new role, McCarthy said: “I am honoured to be chosen as the Chair of FPAI during such an exciting and important period in the development of this dynamic sector. In a relatively short time, Irish FinTech has grown from being a fringe activity into a core pillar of innovation in financial services.

“The importance of this sector to more established segments such as banking is reflected in the scale of collaboration underway across all areas of financial services. In the past five years the retail banks have spent some €400 million in partnering with, and investing in, over 100 Irish and international fintech companies.

“I will be working with our new FPAI Council to implement an ambitious work programme with our regulatory and policy working groups, including a breadth of collaborative workstreams and events on priority issues for the fintech sector.”

FPAI represents more than 75 members across the full spectrum of Irish fintech, from start-ups through to the multinational banks and Big Tech.

TechCentral Reporters