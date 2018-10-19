Facebook appoints Nick Clegg as global head of communications

Former UK deputy prime minister gets shock tech post Print Print Pro

In a move that is likely to take both sides of the Atlantic by surprise, Facebook has announced the appointment of the former UK deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg to head its global affairs and communications team.

“I am delighted to be joining Facebook. After almost twenty years in European and British politics, this is an exciting new adventure for me,” said Clegg in a statement published on Facebook.

“Having spoken at length to Mark and Sheryl over the last few months, I have been struck by their recognition that the company is on a journey which brings new responsibilities not only to the users of Facebook’s apps but to society at large. I hope I will be able to play a role in helping to navigate that journey.”

Clegg acknowledged that Facebook’s stable of platforms, including WhatsApp, Oculus and Instagram, are embroiled in the “most complex and difficult questions we face as a society,” a central one being “the privacy of the individual”.

He also acknowledges the influence on “the integrity of our democratic process” and “the balance between free speech and prohibited content,” among other things.

He goes on to say: “I believe that Facebook must continue to play a role in finding answers to those questions – not by acting alone in Silicon Valley, but by working with people, organisations, governments and regulators around the world to ensure that technology is a force for good.”

Quite how Clegg will accomplish these aspirations on behalf of Facebook is not clear.

“Throughout my public life I have relished grappling with difficult and controversial issues and seeking to communicate them to others. I hope to use some of those skills in my new role,” said Clegg.

TechCentral Reporters