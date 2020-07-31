Expleo’s Phil Codd on building Ireland’s Covid-19 tracking app

The challenge of getting public and tech sectors to work together, and the best of news from around the Web Print Print Radio

This week we talk to Expleo managing director Phil Codd about his company’s role in producing Ireland’s Covid-19 tracing app, which has been downloaded more than 1 million times. Back in the Covid Kitchen Niall and Dusty talk staycation scams, Amazon jobs, and what your face is worth to Facebook.

