Expleo Ireland appoints Cathal Murphy as client director

New hire brings six years’ experience working with leaders in the pharma, medtech, healthcare and manufacturing Print Print Trade

In association with Expleo

Expleo, the technology partner for innovative companies, has appointmed Cathal Murphy as client director for its Life Sciences, Healthcare & Manufacturing Division. He will be responsible for directing the digital transformation strategies of Expleo’s expanding client base through end-to-end integrated engineering, quality services and management consulting.

Prior to joining Expleo, Murphy served as client partner and sales lead with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for two years, where he helped domestic and international customers across the life sciences and healthcare sectors solve complex business problems through tech-led decision making. Before his time with TCS, he spent four years with Infosys as associate director, business development – life sciences, Europe.

Murphy’s combined six years’ experience working with leaders in the pharma, medtech, healthcare and manufacturing sectors across Ireland, the UK and Europe will play a central role in helping Expleo’s clients in these verticals to expedite digital transformation initiatives.

Expleo’s network of affiliate companies includes Aerotec, Athos Aéronautique, Double Consulting, Edison Technical Recruitment, Moorhouse Consulting, Silver Atena, Stirling Dynamics, Sud Aviation Services, Trissential and Vista Technologies.