Expleo enhances RPA offering with UiPath

Agreement follows opening of RPA centre of excellence

Expleo has announced a partnership with robotic process automation enterprise software company UiPath. The news coincides with the opening of Expleo’s centre of excellence for process automation.

UiPath is leading the ‘automation first’ era – championing the concept of a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company’s hyperautomation platform enables organisations to scale digital business operations rapidly. It has also cultivated the world’s largest RPA community of more than 750,000 automation enthusiasts and has more than 6,000 enterprise customers including approximately 50% of the current Fortune 500.

Expleo will boost its capabilities for the design and delivery of advanced robotics and process automation projects, providing its growing client base with access to advanced automation software.

Rebecca Keenan, head of process automation, Expleo (pictured), said: “At Expleo, our mission is to help businesses harness technological change to successfully deliver innovation. This new strategic partnership with UiPath is a natural next step, as it allows us to scale further and deliver our clients a combined, unmatched capability for automation, robotics and AI. UiPath is a proven leader for RPA globally and their advanced automation software will benefit our clients considerably. Our clients will now also have direct access to UiPath’s huge pool of global developer talent.”

Siobhan Ryan, sales director, UiPath, said: “Expleo has a proven capability for delivering highly innovative and positive business outcomes for its customers and we share the same mindset. We believe that there’s a huge opportunity for organisations to reap the full benefits of RPA in this rapidly changing world. We are looking to grow our presence and market share, and so Expleo’s extensive reach and sector knowledge will help us to achieve our goals.”

TechCentral Reporters