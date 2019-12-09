Expleo: 20% of companies report job boost since embracing automation

60% of those using automation say it is enabling revenue growth

One-in-five Irish businesses that have embraced automation have seen a boost in jobs, while 58% report stable employee numbers. This comes from a new survey from digital transformation consultants, Expleo.

Conducted by TechPro, the survey found that 85% of organisations use automated technologies. Of the 143 IT decision-makers involved, 75% said automation helped employees to focus on business-critical tasks. A further 73% said it sped up processes and 60% said it helped to boost revenue.

Smart technologies are also making waves. Expleo found that 32% of businesses have implemented artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects, and 45% plan to use them more often in the next three years. For 19% of respondents, these innovations are fundamental to their business.

Barriers to implementation

Yet, barriers to implementing new technologies remain. Businesses are contending with a lack of in-house knowledge or skills (68%), budget constraints (54%), lack of innovative thinking (37%) and not enough buy-in from senior executives or board members (36%).

To better combat these challenges, 56% of organisations have outsourced management and support from an external service provider.

“We are still in the dawn of the digital era, so there is a lot of trepidation around new technologies and the impact they will have on lives and workforces,” said Phil Codd, managing director for Ireland, Expleo. “However, our research shows that technologies such as automation are actually helping to boost job numbers as they require skilled people to run and manage them. It’s not about taking jobs away from people: it’s empowering people to make a greater impact in their roles by letting machines take on the more mundane – but necessary – tasks so humans can concentrate on adding more value to their organisation.”

“Digital transformation is taking hold of every organisation on the island of Ireland today and it’s encouraging to see that enterprises are embracing the latest technologies. But it’s not a smooth road to success and technology leaders seem to be experiencing pushback from senior executives and board members, which means they aren’t getting the budgetary sign-off they need for innovation. Technology isn’t well represented on company boards and this is something that needs to change. If businesses are as serious about innovation as they say they are, it needs to be reflected on the board.”

TechCentral Reporters