Exertis Pro AV boosts Poly services proposition

Exertis Pro AV today launches its new Poly services proposition in Ireland. The technical assistance centre – which provides customers with a comprehensive service and support structure to accompany Poly systems – complements Exertis’ existing Poly pre-sales and professional services and will be available as a basic or advanced package to suit customers’ needs.

Exertis is a major Poly distributor with the presales capability to support resellers in the design of Poly solutions and winning business. The new maintenance service will complete the full proposition for customers by the fully-accredited technical assistance centre.

Customers can contact support via telephone, e-mail or secure web portal, and hours of cover is available as either business hours only, or 24/7, 365 days a year. Exertis will provide an optional advanced hardware replacement service, offering replacement via next business day delivery.

The service coupled with Exertis Pro AV’s existing Poly sales and solutions team adds the pre-sales and professional services capability to enable a complete end-to-end offering for trade partners. The team supports customers in identifying the right products to deliver the seamless integration and deployment required for voice and/or video solutions.

Greg Tierney, head of AV & UC, Exertis Ireland (pictured), said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this to our reseller partners. The new service is the crowning piece of the Poly total value add as it complements the existing offering for our customers, with our pre-sales technical consultancy team, along with our full range of Poly products and solutions.”

He continued: “We’re pleased to enhance this by offering a fantastic support service wrap that our customers can leverage. Having a fully accredited technical assistance centre, with optional advanced hardware replacement and 24/7, 365 support, makes our new service the stand-out choice for our customers.”

Paul Dunne, EMEA channel director, Poly, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our service and support via the full force of Exertis Ireland to benefit all Poly customers. During the past months the team have gone through extensive training, passing all levels with flying colours. Exertis Ireland can now offer a total suite of all Poly product categories matching any collaboration platform needs.”

