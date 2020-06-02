Exclusive Networks signs managed service deal with Vodafone

Managed service provider to build dedicated security operations centre from scratch

Exclusive Networks has become a strategic partner for Vodafone Ireland to reflect its role in accelerating the creation of the network operator’s internal cybersecurity practice with a suite of managed security services.

Central to the capabilities enabled by Exclusive Networks at Vodafone Ireland is the provision of security operations centre-based managed security services that cover cybersecurity controls for next-gen security infrastructure. These scalable services allow end customers to avoid resourcing and training overheads even as threats increase in intensity and frequency.

“Managed security services distribution is designed to give partners fast, risk-free access to managed services revenues, and we’re delighted to work so closely with Vodafone Ireland to increase their market penetration in cybersecurity, said Ray Nangle, director of enterprise solutions at Exclusive Networks Ireland. “By negating the high set-up costs and skills shortage challenges of building an managed security service provider (MSSP) SoC from scratch, Vodafone Ireland can support the managed security needs of its entire customer base right away and confirm its leading position in the emerging Irish MSSP market.”

“Vodafone has an established track record in providing trusted, mission-critical services to a wide range of customers, and our strategic partnership with Exclusive Networks and associated vendor partners extends our capabilities into a complete suite of managed security offerings,” said Sinead Bryan, Vodafone enterprise director.

“As connectivity becomes faster and the number of connected devices grows, a strong cybersecurity practice is imperative to enabling Irish businesses to increase their mobility in a secure way.”

TechCentral Reporters