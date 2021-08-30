Exclusive Networks Ireland adds SentinelOne to portfolio

Security specialist becomes sole distributor for the region, opening the opportunity for channel partners

Exclusive Networks has added SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, to its vendor portfolio in Ireland. The cybersecurity and digital infrastructure specialist is now the sole SentinelOne distributor for the region, opening the opportunity for channel partners.

SentinelOne has expanded from cloud-native endpoint protection to a full cybersecurity platform that protects and monitors every asset in the enterprise. The company seamlessly unifies endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR) with ActiveEDR, IoT control with SentinelOne Ranger, and container and cloud-native workload protection into the Singularity Platform for an unprecedented level of autonomous protection.

“We’re committed to ensuring all our partners can access the latest and greatest technology for their customers,” said Graham Jones, regional director UK&I at Exclusive Networks. “We have a long history with SentinelOne and are proud to be the only distributor to offer its best-in-class solutions across Ireland.”

Following this addition, Exclusive Networks Ireland’s channel partners will be able to access the full SentinelOne suite via X-OD (‘Exclusive Networks On-Demand’), the revolutionary digital on-demand platform and online delivery channel that allows partners to make a fast, safe, and simple transition to subscription-based consumption both for their customers and their own business models, allowing them to sell ‘everything as a service’. Ireland-based partners are included in the initial wave of 9 European countries now equipped with X-OD.

“Exclusive Networks were our first distributors across EMEA way back in 2016 and we’ve had tremendous success together ever since,” said Keith Poyser, SentinelOne. “I have every belief that we’ll find the same success in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters

