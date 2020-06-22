Evros develops contact tracing app to support companies returning to work

Safe Trace designed to help companies comply with Return to Work Safely Protocol

Evros has announced the development of Safe Trace, a contact tracing application designed to support companies safe return to work.

According to a statement from the company, Safe Trace was designed to deliver a fast and agile approach to contact tracing giving digital updates in real time. In case of a Covid-19 positive result, visitor and staff details can be quickly accessed and can be contacted and notified of the protocol. This information can be easily sorted, filtered for daily reporting requirements.

The development of Safe Trace resulted in the creation of 20 new Evros Labs jobs.

Safe Trace contains:

Safe Trace App: Keeps daily logs of employee contact and group work in a simple, reliable way. The solution deletes data after set periods, prompts users to log their contacts and integrates into Microsoft Teams to simplify use. It also has a self-contained reporting module for HR in Excel.

Connect App: Our Company Communications App allows users to send critical safety messages straight to staff via their mobile device.

Our Company Communications App allows users to send critical safety messages straight to staff via their mobile device. Safe Clean App: Allows users to book regular as well as ad hoc cleaning of all workspaces and meeting rooms.

Allows users to book regular as well as ad hoc cleaning of all workspaces and meeting rooms. Visitor App: Visitors are screened before entering the office, allowing them to observe guidelines and be contacted in an emergency quickly. In an emergency, a dedicated staff member can use the app to view all the visitors currently in the building. This app ensures that social distancing is maintained and prevents overcrowding. It details how many people are in the building at any given time as well as full capacity.

“We developed this application to keep everyone in the workplace safe as well as strengthen health and safety protocols,” said Paul Gilbride, business solutionspractice directorat Evros. “They are empowering management, staff and visitors to conduct their business safely and ensuring the correct infection prevention and control precautions are adhered to.”

