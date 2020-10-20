Everoze strengthens wind assessment capability with Brightwind

Everoze, a specialist renewables and energy consultancy headquartered in Bristol, has acquired a 49.9% stake in Brightwind, an Irish wind resource assessment company.

The investment will bolster both consultancies’ capabilities to deliver accurate energy production analyses, due diligence and other services. While both firms will continue to operate independently, they will collaborate on projects where one or the other can supplement resources, technology or know-how to accelerate delivery or improve outcomes for their clients.

Everoze works with businesses across power, transport and heat markets to help accelerate the transition to decarbonised energy systems. The firm has offices across Europe and is actively engaged on projects worldwide.

Brightwind, founded in 2015 by Shane Martin and Stephen Holleran, is headquartered at NovaUCD, the centre for new ventures and entrepreneurs at University College Dublin. The Brightwind team has extensive international experience in wind resource assessment, bringing thousands of megawatts of projects from site selection to financial close.

Brightwind founding partner Shane Martin said: “We’re excited to be welcoming Everoze as a committed partner in Brightwind to support us as we seek to grow our team and expand our reach. The depth of Everoze and Brightwind’s expertise in energy production analyses, as well as Everoze’s wider technology and market knowledge, complements our software development and data analytics expertise. Our partnership is a platform for future innovation in this field.”

Brightwind’s services, including layout design, data monitoring and analysis help to inform its customers’ development decisions and maximise their project returns.

“Our ambition is to be a driving force in delivering cutting-edge wind assessments,” said Richard Whiting, founding partner, Everoze.

“Combining Brightwind’s market-leading tools and technology with Everoze’s depth of experience will enable us to meet the increasing demand for energy analysis expertise and meet shorter delivery timescales. We can now offer a higher volume of bankable EPA analyses and reviews for our clients. We are also looking forward to working with Brightwind to support offshore wind, solar and energy storage customers across their home market of Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters