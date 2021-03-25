European research and innovation programme worth €95bn launched

Horizon Europe is the biggest programme ever undertaken in Europe

The European Union’s new research and investment programme, Horizon Europe, has been launched.

Horizon Europe will be the biggest programme ever undertaken in Europe. The new multidisciplinary programme will run until 2027 and will be backed by a budget of more than €95 billion.

It will have three key pillars; science of excellence, global challenges and European industrial competitiveness and innovative Europe.

Pillar two also includes research missions, in five key areas:

Cancer

Adaptation to climate change including societal transformation

Climate-neutral and smart cities

Soil health and food

Healthy oceans, seas, coastal and inland waters

According to European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel: “Horizon Europe will allow researchers, scientists and innovators to lead a more green, digital and inclusive recovery. With Ireland being a strong innovator, I am confident that its top talents will continue to participate with great success and help deliver new knowledge and solutions for a sustainable future.”

Enterprise Ireland coordinates the cross governmental network of National Contacts Points for Horizon Europe.

“To build on our success in Horizon 2020, where over 2,700 Irish entities were involved in grant agreements, Enterprise Ireland encourages all Irish researchers, innovators and newcomers across all disciplines to look at the opportunities under the new Programme and to contact their National Contact Points in Enterprise Ireland and across the Horizon Europe national support network for information, funding, guidance and expert support in evaluating opportunities, and making applications,” said Garrett Murray, national director for Horizon Europe at Enterprise Ireland. “That we have over 2000 people registered to attend the launch event is a really exciting start to Ireland’s Horizon Europe journey.”

“Today, we launch a significant investment in research across Europe to ensure societies and economies are ready for the challenges of today and tomorrow,” added Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris. “The mission areas for research include cancer, climate-neutral & smart cities and adaption to climate change and social transformation under this €95 billion programme

“We want Irish innovators, researchers and entrepreneurs to be at the centre of this programme and to fulfil their research and innovation ambitions, scale their companies, and support a green recovery.

“We secured more than €1 billion in support for research and innovation over the lifetime of Horizon 2020. I look forward to supporting our researchers and innovators to compete and continue to succeed under Horizon Europe.”

TechCentral Reporters