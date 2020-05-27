European Quantum Technologies Conference postponed

November 2021 date set for quantum computing event in Dublin Print Print Pro

It has been announced that after a consultation process with partners and organisers, the second European Quantum Technologies Conference (EQTC) scheduled to take place in November 2020 has now been postponed to November 2021.

The announcement was made by the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC), following consultation with EU Quantum Flagship and European Commission.

“In light of the uncertainty around international travel and events caused by the ongoing COVID-19 public health situation, we deliberated with the EU Quantum Flagship and the European Commission on measures required to organise a successful and, more importantly, safe EQTC. This included the assessment of alternate scenarios such as a virtual, scaled down or postponed event,” said Professor Jean-Christophe Desplat, director, ICHEC, and chair, EQTC 2020 Organising Committee.

“With the safety of our delegates being our paramount concern, we agreed that postponement of EQTC to 2021 is the right decision to make, given the current circumstances. We thank the outstanding and strong support from all our partners, and will continue to work with them in preparing for a successful EQTC 2021 in Dublin.”

EQTC 2021 will be held at the Convention Centre Dublin from 29 November – 3 December 2021. As further details emerge, they will be made available via the web site, www.eqtc.org

TechCentral Reporters