European coding bootcamp to offer scholarships for female students

Wild Coding School opens campus in Dublin 8 Print Print Life

To coincide with the opening of a new campus in Dublin 8, Wild Code School is launching is offering five full scholarships to women interested in becoming coders.

The School is partnering with the charity Dress for Success, which helps women develop sustainable careers.

Since opening its first campus in Paris, the Wild Code School network operates campuses in 24 locations across Europe. The organisation has trained more than 2,000 developers in Web development and data analysis.

Marek Wystepek, Dublin Campus Manager, said: “Students come to Wild Code School from a variety of backgrounds. Some are professionals seeking to retrain and reinvent their career. Others are jobseekers or returners – people who have been out of the labour market for a period of time. And then we also attract school-leavers, graduates and entrepreneurs.

“The average age of our students across Europe is 30 years old but, overall, our students range in age from 18 to 58. One of the beauties of our model is that we don’t look for any specific entry qualifications. It doesn’t matter what points you got in your Leaving Cert – or if you never sat your Leaving Cert. Applications are accepted purely on merit, with applicants required to complete some online exercises and an on-site interview to assess their suitability for the course.”

Sonya Lennon, founder of Dress for Success Dublin, said: “Dress for Success Dublin is all about supporting women into the labour market and ensuring they can establish sustainable careers in the long term. We are delighted to partner with Wild Code School because we can see the very tangible opportunities that exist for women considering a career in coding.”

Applications are now being accepted for the campus’s first intake of trainees, with the inaugural bootcamp beginning in January 2020.

TechCentral Reporters