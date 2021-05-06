Etsy announces new product and engineering roles for 2021

Online marketplace employs nearly 100 in Dublin Print Print Trade

Global online marketplace Etsy plans to add dozens of new team members to its Dublin operation in 2021, nearly all of which will be in product and engineering.

Etsy currently employs 1,414 globally, with nearly 100 based in the Dublin office on Strand Street. Etsy.com has 4.7 million active sellers and 90.7 million active buyers.

“Whether someone joins Etsy as an engineer, product manager, or customer service representative; as their first job or decades into their career, there’s one thing they all have in common: the ability to have an impact,” said a statement from the company. “Etsy empowers employees to work on high-impact projects that positively affect the millions of creative entrepreneurs who sell on their platform.

advertisement





“Etsy wants its employees to make a lasting impact by tackling unique problems alongside talented co-workers and teams,” the statement added. “The company is large enough that employees will get a chance to focus on meaningful complex challenges, but small enough that employees can make a rewarding impact.”

Developers at Etsy solve interesting and complex challenges in e-commerce to improve user experience. For example, with millions of unstructured listings, improving search and discovery requires developing and applying some of the most innovative applications of machine learning. Etsy ships code early and often using pioneering continuous deployment system. Engineers primarily code in PHP and JavaScript, but also use Java, Go, and Swift.

Etsy also focuses on inclusive, flexible practices adapted to meet the needs of its growing workforce. Etsy has opened many of its roles to remote candidates, and existing employees can apply to be fully or partially remote.

Like all Etsy locations, the Dublin office is environmentally friendly, exceptionally cosy, and showcases items made by Etsy sellers. While offices have remained closed throughout the pandemic, Etsy is continuing to invest in its physical spaces, adapting them for a safe and collaborative future.

Etsy has also pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030. The company has long held ambitious goals, from powering its marketplace with 100% renewable electricity to running zero waste operations globally.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?