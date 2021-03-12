Esri Ireland named Ireland’s best small workplace for second year running

GIS provider repeats win Print Print Trade

Esri Ireland has been named the Best Small Workplace in Ireland 2021 for the second consecutive year.

The market leader in geographic information systems (GIS) was recognised at the 19th annual Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Ireland awards.

This is Esri Ireland’s fifth consecutive year to be named as a top Irish workplace, which is assessed through Great Place to Work’s ‘trust index’ employee survey and a thorough ‘culture audit’ assessment of their policies and practices.

advertisement





Esri Ireland has continued to provide essential services to the public and private sectors throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The company helped set up an interactive online dashboard, Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub, applying its digital mapping services to track Covid-19 activity in Ireland.

“We are thrilled to be named as the Best Small Workplace in Ireland for the second year in a row,” said Paul Synnott, managing director, Esri Ireland. “This is down to our fantastic team who have shown great resilience and adaptability during a tough year for all. Our Great Place to Work team have worked tirelessly to drive our company culture of inclusiveness, collaboration and support throughout this time. Coming on the back of our most successful year to date in 2020, this award is a fantastic recognition of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?