Esri Ireland creates a digital map of Ireland’s libraries

Market leader in Geographic Information Systems created the map in celebration of International Literacy Day Print Print Life

Esri Ireland, the market leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), has created a digital map of all of Ireland’s libraries to celebrate International Literacy Day today.

Built using Esri’s ArcGIS digital mapping system, the map details the location of all the libraries around Ireland, as well as their coordinates. The map intends to highlight the facilities available for the public while promoting lifelong learning.

International Literacy Day, created by the United Nations, is celebrated to highlight the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights. More than 770 million young people and adults are affected by non-literacy worldwide. The theme for 2021 is ‘Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide’. This aims to highlight the importance of literacy and digital skills and how technology can enable inclusive learning.

advertisement







TechCentral Reporters