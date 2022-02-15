Itag joins elite network of European ICT clusters ESCA recognises Galway tech cluster for regional contribution to sectoral growth Trade

The West of Ireland’s AtlanTec Gateway tech cluster has received official recognition at European level, which will create additional opportunities for the growth and development of the sector. The award was made to itag (Innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway) for its creation of the “world class computing and technology cluster across the region”.

The accreditation was presented by the European Secretariat for Cluster Analysis (ESCA) and is supported by the European Commission’s Directorate General for Enterprise and Industry.

Receiving this recognition will further enhance the standing of the ICT sector throughout the west and the entire AtlanTec region, enabling greater links to the wider European tech cluster network which supports 54 million jobs.

Itag now joins an elite network of 32 recognised ICT clusters in Europe from countries like Denmark, Spain and Germany. itag is the non-profit association for the development of technology across the AtlanTec Gateway.

“This is a tremendous honour and achievement for the entire AtlanTec tech cluster and all the stakeholders involved,” said David Bermingham, Chair of itag and director, AI application, IBM. “It amounts to recognition of the highest calibre, bestowing our cluster with the ESCA’s and the European Commission’s seal of approval. It formally acknowledges the creation of world class computing and technology cluster across the region.

“We are now seen as an elite tech cluster and with that comes elite opportunities. It will open doors for all those involved locally in the ICT space. It will create opportunities, while giving an enhanced platform for doing business and interacting with counterparts in other countries and other clusters. It will enable access to more funding prospects while also facilitating collaboration between our local tech industry and innovative European partners on mutually beneficial projects. This isn’t just an award, it is a catalyst for even further growth and development,” he said.

Ricky Conneely, West Region Business & Relationship Development Manager, IDA Ireland said: “Itag plays a key role in supporting and upskilling the evolving and dynamic digital tech sector in the West, Mid-West and North West… IDA Ireland is pleased to see itag being recognised internationally and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the network and its members over the coming years.”

