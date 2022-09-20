ERP solutions to showcase at HeadtoHead Three-day event to run in October Pro

In associaion with Lumenia Consulting

Nine leading ERP solution providers have partnered with Lumenia Consulting and will showcase their products at the ERP HeadtoHead virtual event taking place on 11-13 October. The three-day event allows delegates to compare ERP providers and their products.

The first two days will feature live ERP product demonstrations from nine ERP vendors. The vendors will showcase their software against pre-defined scripts covering finance, production, projects, procurement, sales quotation, and sales high volume. On Day three Lumenia Consulting will present insights on successful ERP projects.

Solutions suitable for various organisation sizes, from large corporations to SMEs, will be represented. ERP solutions to be demonstrated include SAP S/4HANA, Oracle NetSuite, Epicor, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Infor, IFS, Priority Software, Intact iQ and EFECS.

“One of the pitfalls you can fall into when selecting a new ERP system, is to rely solely on the vendor’s sales demo because each vendor will have their own interpretation of what they think you are looking for, which makes it difficult to make comparisons,” said Sean Jackson, managing director at Lumenia Consulting, “What you need the vendors to do, is to follow a predefined demo script so that you can compare apples to apples. This is the core idea of the ERP HeadtoHead”.

The penultimate session on Day Two, which is always an event highlight is a panel discussion comprised of industry end users, all of whom have implemented ERP, talking about their experiences of ‘Avoiding ERP Implementation Mistakes’.

Over the three days, the ERP packed Agenda also includes other sessions, such as ERP vendor feature showcase presentations and vendor sector-focused presentations. These presentations will be focused on the field service management, distribution, and manufacturing sectors. Attendees can also hear thought-provoking, vendor-independent presentations from Lumenia Consulting on topics such as ‘Are you ERP Ready?’, Characteristics of Successful ERP Projects, and ERP and Digital Transformation: Two sides of the same coin?’.

The event is facilitated by independent ERP consultants, Lumenia Consulting. The delegate platform will provide all the information needed about the event and the software being presented, it will also provide contact details for the ERP vendors, to allow for interaction pre- and post-event.

For further information on the event and registration information please visit the event website http://erpheadtohead.com.