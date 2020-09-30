Ergo will answer your questions on Azure migration, management and cost savings

No two organisations will be at exactly the same point on their cloud journey, but Ergo knows enough about the terrain you’re passing through to answer detailed questions about the challenges you face.

Microsoft thinks so too, endorsing Ergo as a cloud partner of choice in Ireland and presenting Ergo with the ultimate annual accolade: Microsoft County Partner of the Year 2020.

Ergo knows for certain that cloud obstacles are a lot less onerous if you plan for them. And even if you hit a problem on the journey – technical, regulatory, security – experts will be able to advise on a fix.

Steve Blanche, CTO at Ergo, said: “In the last 12 months, we’ve been through an incredible journey to achieve market-leading maturity in Microsoft cloud migrations and operations. I’m proud to say that our performance, expertise, technical intensity and our accreditations, have put us head and shoulders above every other service provider in the Irish market.”

Denis Meade, partner lead for Microsoft Ireland, commented: “Achieving advanced specialisations allows Ergo to showcase their deep knowledge in specific areas and to set themselves apart, demonstrate expertise, and build stronger connections with customers.”

Join Ergo for a free Q&A webinar on Thursday, 1 October at 2pm where Ergo and Microsoft will answer any of your Cloud related questions.

Expert panellists:

Steve Blanche, Chief Technical Officer, Ergo

Kevin Greene, Azure Practice Lead (MVP), Ergo

Brendan Dunleavy, Head of Software Development, Ergo

Emre Martin, Senior Azure Consultant (MVP), Ergo

Niall Moran, Senior Technical Specialist Manager at Microsoft

How do I ask questions?

All participants will be treated anonymously and can ask Ergo as many questions as they like – in the registration form, ‘live’ in the webinar, or via the Twitter hashtags #askergoanything #knowyourcloud before the event.

This is a unique opportunity to have a conversation with people who build these products and services.

To get the ball rolling, here are some sample questions Ergo will be covering:

How long does it take to migrate an application into Azure?

Is there a role for Azure if I outsource my IT?

Does Azure only support Windows apps and services?

Are there any Azure training courses available?

What are the cross-cloud (Azure/AWS/G-Cloud) integrations you can support?

How do we ensure we are extracting the optimum value from Azure services?

To attend this interactive webinar, register here.