Ergo joins global elite of Microsoft partners with Azure Expert MSP status

Certification the reward for a two-year process Print Print Trade

In association with Ergo

Ergo has been recognised as Microsoft Azure Expert MSP (managed service provider) after a rigorous and independent audit that validates excellence in designing, building, operating and optimising cloud solutions. In achieving this elite Azure competency, Ergo has developed skillsets and a business model to deliver cloud services at the highest level Microsoft sets for its partners. Ergo is the only Irish partner to have completed the latest and most thorough iteration of the audit.

Azure Expert MSP was developed by Microsoft to flag its most capable and trusted partners when it comes to customer delivery. The audit recognised Ergo’s capabilities in not just harnessing Azure services, but in providing service management expertise to deliver business solutions to customers. It involved a pre-audit assessment and a virtual audit, encompassing people, processes and technologies as well as best-practice security and governance.

advertisement





Yvonne Meijerhof, head of product at Ergo, said: “Every organisation’s cloud journey is different, so we invested in the build and delivery of next-generation managed service capabilities to reflect that. This, combined with our deep technical expertise, allows customers to focus on their core business and trust us with managing the intricacies of cloud.”

Denis Meade, partner development lead for Microsoft Ireland, said: “The level of Microsoft expertise that Ergo always brings to projects is more important than ever when it comes to Azure, because they are taking responsibility for future-proofing an organisation’s cloud footprint. Our clients can rest assured, with Ergo obtaining our top tier program for Azure, that they have the right people, processes and technologies to help accelerate them on their cloud journey.”

The Azure Expert MSP certification is the culmination of a two-year journey for Ergo. A big leap forward was made in 2020 when Ergo was named an Azure Migration Expert under Microsoft’s Azure Migration Program (AMP), having achieved advanced specialisations in moving workloads (covering architecture, networking and security) and modernising applications (using DevOps, serverless architecture and containerisation).

As part of the Azure Migration Programme, Ergo completed the Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialisation, validating a technical capability in deploying, optimising, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure. Ergo also achieved the Adoption & Change Management Advanced Specialisation, demonstrating an ability to drive usage of Microsoft products/services and support organisational change.

Ergo won the prestigious Microsoft Country Partner of the Year award in 2020 for an unprecedented fifth time in 10 years.