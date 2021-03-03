Ergo appointed Apple Authorised Reseller

Appointment brings array of offerings to IT services provider Print Print Trade

In association with Ergo

Ergo has become an Apple Authorised Reseller (AAR), one of a select cohort of IT Managed Services companies in Ireland that can provide Apple solutions and services to corporate and enterprise, including a prestigious product range that includes Mac, iPad, iPhone and AppleCare.

John Purdy, CEO of Ergo, commented: “We are delighted to make a premium brand like Apple part of Ergo solutions. It’s an exciting coming together of two companies who have always placed great emphasis on user experience and optimising product performance. I am excited about what we can deliver together into the Irish market.”

advertisement





AAR status will be a valuable addition to Ergo’s portfolio as one if Ireland’s leading cloud and IT managed services providers, particularly in its workplace and mobile solution portfolio.

Ergo has consistently focussed on user experience as key component of enterprise IT and sees a perfect fit for Apple in a post-Covid world, where home and office working will become blurred and personal device choices more important.

To be selected as an AAR, Ergo met Apple’s rigorous operational requirements with regard to service levels, certification of technicians and availability of service to customers. The Apple brand is synonymous with the highest standards of build quality and performance, a reputation that Ergo looks forward to enhancing as a trusted reseller.