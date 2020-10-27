Equinix roundtable teases out messaging around 5G

November event brings industry, operators, public sector experts together

Equinix will be hosting an online roundtable on 12 November exploring application of 5G communications technology in Ireland.

5G is rapidly taking its place at the heart of Ireland’s digital economy. With the promise of greater speed, lower latency and many more connected devices, business and technology leaders are working to see how 5G can help their business and give them the edge.

The discussion will cover the basics of 5G, what it gives us beyond previous generations of mobile technology, and how the rollout is progressing in Ireland. Areas of interest include manufacturing, smart cities, interconnection and cloud technology, and Edge computing.

The event will feature Karim Benabdallah, head of end-to-end strategy and development at Three; Jamie Cudden, smart city programme manager, Dublin City Council; Stephen Soraghan, managing director, Edge Automation; and Kevin O’Connor, channel manager, Equinix.

For more information and to register visit https://info.equinix.com/5GRoundtableIE_Reg_LP.html