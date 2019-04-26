Equinix enhances global platform to accelerate interconnection

54% of Irish IT leaders worry that connectivity issues will hinder global expansion

Equinix has completed its most recent phase in the evolution of global interconnection platform, Platform Equinix. The global interconnection and data centre company has expanded its connectivity options; aiding enterprises, cloud providers and network providers to be more interconnected.

By introducing Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric), which supports connections between all 36 of its markets, they both met customers insatiable demand for interconnectedness and strengthened Platform Equinix as a digital business platform in one fell swoop.

Expanding interconnection allows customers to utilise the power of Platform Equinix to privately interconnect clouds, networks and services to data centres at their digital edge.

For Irish businesses, the expanded service should provide the needed flexibility to test and enter new markets. Equinix’s research shows that over half of Irish IT decision makers feel their ability to expand overseas is restricted by connectivity issues.

Maurice Mortell, managing director for Ireland & emerging markets, Equinix, said: “What we have done is built a private network that businesses can use to reach new markets, business partners and customers. In doing so, we are opening up new opportunities for Irish businesses to expand and thrive overseas. They can connect to clouds in other regions as if they were located right here in our Dublin data centres.

“The increased connectivity will also support businesses who need to connect into the EU and we will facilitate that. Since the launch of ECX Fabric, we have already seen a huge increase in traffic coming into Ireland, from businesses wanting to connect into our vast cloud ecosystem. We expect this will continue to drive traffic in the coming months and years.”

ECX Fabric also streamlines customer access to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cloud on Platform Equinix.

TechCentral Reporters