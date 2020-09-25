Equinix becomes strategic supplier for Nokia’s global IoT network grid

Equinix has been selected as a strategic supplier for Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service, in a collaboration to bring next-generation edge architectures and services to market. WING allows operators without an IoT footprint to gain fast entry to the IoT market or to help operators expand an existing IoT business.

Nokia is leveraging Equinix IBX data centres to deploy both core and edge nodes to support mobile, IoT and cloud connectivity at global scale. With Platform Equinix, Nokia WING can support markets across the globe in areas such as IoT data traffic and device density, as well as local regulatory environments (such as GDPR). Nokia is leveraging Equinix’s global data centre footprint to enable the efficient collection from, and distribution across, multiple networks and clouds. Additionally, Nokia and Equinix are exploring edge architectures and deployment models that can improve the performance of use cases relating to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT.

The globally anticipated proliferation of data will increase demand for localised data collection and analysis across cities and countries. Faster, lower latency infrastructures—like that brought to market by Equinix and Nokia—provide the required gigabit speed and the ability to connect and collect data from billions of IoT devices. With this solution, Nokia is helping mobile network operators extract valuable insights to evolve their business performance. Nokia is working with Equinix to roll out WING deployments quickly and efficiently for its customers across regions.

“Nokia needed access to multiple markets and ecosystems to connect to NSPs and enterprises who want a play in the IoT space,” said Jim Poole, VP, Equinix. “By directly connecting to Nokia WING, mobile network operators can capture business value across IoT, AI and security, with a connectivity strategy to support business transformation.”

“Nokia WING offers a superior IoT service experience for operators through global network presence, unified orchestration and consistent service level agreements,” said Ankur Bhan, head of WING, Nokia. “This deal will support our efforts to manage IoT-related data analysis on a global basis.”

