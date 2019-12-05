Equinix accelerates Goodbody’s digital transformation plans

Equinix's Cloud Exchange Fabric enables Goodbody to enhance customer and employee experience

Equinix is to support the digital transformation of Ireland’s leading institutional broker and corporate finance firm, Goodbody.

By leveraging the global interconnection and data centre company’s Cloud Exchange Fabric, and its data centre connectivity, Goodbody will enhance both its customer and employee’s experience.

The financial services market is becoming increasingly competitive. IDA Ireland reported that 55 FinTech and financial services companies established themselves in Ireland in 2018. As such, financial services firms with a presence in Ireland are looking to innovate at a greater pace. According to the Global Interconnection Index, by 2022, Europe’s banking and insurance sector will see in the consumption of interconnection bandwidth grow by 63% CAGR.

In response to market change, Goodbody moved from stock brokerage to financial services and now operates in wealth management, investment banking and asset management. To facilitate growth in these areas, the company has invested in digital solutions that rely on high network performance, reliability, cloud connectivity and security.

ECX Fabric is part of this strategy. It allows Goodbody to adopt the necessary multi-cloud strategy to interconnect with different cloud environments and innovate at the digital edge, where IT infrastructure is leveraged closer to consumers of data. By avoiding the public internet, ECX Fabric can provides security against DDoS attacks, which enables Goodbody staff to provide a full, secure service to customers from any location. Plus, Equinix’s physical data centres in Dublin provide the backup and security required for business continuity.

“Goodbody is on a journey to becoming one of the oldest, yet most technologically advanced, financial services institutions in Ireland,” said Stuart Halford, head of technology services, Goodbody. “Customer and employee experience are key differentiators that will see us stay ahead of competition. Part of that means creating market-leading solutions that are scalable into other business segments as we adapt and grow. We want to give customers a wonderful experience by making our services as seamless as possible, while also facilitating employee collaboration from any location at any time.

“A combination of Equinix’s data centre connectivity and the multi-cloud interconnection enabled by ECX Fabric gives us the peace of mind to be innovative, while still complying with regulations.”

Maurice Mortell, managing director Ireland, Equinix, said: “As Ireland’s financial services ecosystem continues to grow, driven by location and regulatory challenges, digital transformation remains the catalyst for firms adopting a cloud-first strategy to accelerate their reach and fuel their growth. Goodbody has totally embraced the connected future by leveraging interconnection to the cloud to transform the employee and customer experience. We expect to see more financial services businesses do the same as the industry continues to transform and companies vie to be seen as disruptors.”

TechCentral Reporters