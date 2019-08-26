Epson’s green products win big at the DataMaster Lab Print Awards

Company proves its sustainable credentials with nine wins in green categories Print Print Pro

Epson has strengthened its sustainability credentials, as nine of its products won in green categories at the DataMaster Lab Print Awards. The company manufactures computer printers and information and imaging related equipment.

The awards recognise A4 and A3 MFPs (multi-function printers), and its green categories celebrate the machines making the lowest environmental impact. Manufacturing, distribution and design are all considered in selecting the winner of each category.

“Circularity is central to our design and development process, ensuring as low an impact life-cycle as possible for our products. These awards a testament to this,” says Daniel Quelch, CSR and sustainability manager, Epson UK.

Aside from its nine green accolades, three of its products won in the best first page out time category for colour A3 20-29ppm models. Further, two of its products were graded outstanding in the easiest to use office copiers category for colour A3 products 50ppm and over.

TechCentral Reporters