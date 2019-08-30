Envisage Cloud targets €1m in new revenue from UK launch of retail software

Software solution drastically reduces the amount of manual data entry required Print Print Trade

Envisage Cloud, the Sage systems integrator and software developer, is launching its Connections solution in the UK market. Connections helps retailers to efficiently manage their back-office tasks.

The company plans to implement the software in 3,000 store locations across the UK within three years. Further, it expects to generate €1 million in new revenue from the retail software solution.

With the support of Enterprise Ireland, it is investing €300,000 into technology, training, marketing and sales to realise this target. In addition, it will create five new jobs, with new roles in software development, product management and sales.

Connections, which is already available in the Irish market, is designed to maximise administration efficiencies for retailers. It drastically reduces the amount of manual data entry required; it captures transactions that go through a till and automatically uploads them to the centralised accountancy software; also, it automates the management of supplier invoices and delivery dockets.

With Connections, retailers can integrate their accountancy software with their electronic point of sales (EPoS) systems, which aids tax compliance and provides a concise picture of how the business is performing. The UK government’s Making Tax Digital policy has been a big driver for organisations to implement reliable accountancy systems.

“We have invested years in building unmatched relationships with EPoS providers and store suppliers to ensure virtually every UK retailer can avail of Connections regardless of their existing software,” said Ray Ryan, director, Envisage Cloud.

“With Brexit causing so much uncertainty in the market, retailers are increasingly focusing on what they can control. Businesses are looking to technology to ensure they’re doing things in the most efficient way possible to maintain profit margins. Integrating systems, streamlining processes and capturing accurate and up-to-the-minute reports of business performance are all ways of gaining the competitive edge. Connections now enables UK retailers to do exactly that.”

TechCentral Reporters