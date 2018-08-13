Entries open for Google’s Adopt A Startup Autumn intake

Google has opened entries for the latest round of its Adopt A Startup competition.

Over the course of 12 weeks, Google will ‘adopt’ 30 start-ups for hands on mentoring from industry experts, in addition to attending a series of exclusive lectures designed to help startups grow their companies on a global scale.

The Autumn programme will be made up of 25 Irish companies and the five category winners of the European Digital Top 50 competition.

At the end of the programme, eight companies will pitch to a panel of senior Google executives and industry experts, with the winning company receiving €10,000 in AdWords credit and eligibility for the Google Cloud Platform for start-ups which comes with $100,000 in Google Cloud credit.

Seven other startups will also be eligible for the Google Cloud programme, receiving €20,000 in Google Cloud credit.

Paddy Flynn, director at Google said: “We will be carefully handpicking the start-ups to participate in what is an intensive programme. The chosen entrepreneurs will be ambitious for success and will have the potential to scale their business globally, as we have seen in the past with some of our alumni. They will also receive expert help from our mentors who have the skills and knowledge of the digital ecosystem. which are vital to ensure that Irish startups are staying ahead on a global level, not just a local one.”

Kildare-based Terra Liquid Minerals, which provide a fully serviced, smart liquid mineral injection system for herds took the top prize in the 2018 Spring round of the programme, which was held in Google’s EMEA Headquarters in Dublin.

Padraig Hennessy, managing director, Terra Liquid Minerals, said: “The insights we gained while attending Google’s Adopt A Startup programme far exceeded our expectations. From design thinking to optimising websites and using tools which are freely available has helped us achieve our organisational goals.

“The help, support and encouragement we received from Google, the program leaders and our team, has helped us grow the businesses. I know we will continue using the lessons learned and the data gathered to make a difference to our business as we continue our expansion.

Applications can be submitted at at https://events.withgoogle.com/adoptastartup/.

Closing date for entries is 24 August with results announced on 13 September.

TechCentral Reporters