Enterprise Ireland backs super computer initiative at CeADAR

Leon arrival marks new stage for Irish AI, Big Data projects

CeADAR, Ireland’s applied artificial intelligence centre, has received €247,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland’s Capital Funding Programme for a super computer to help Irish companies engage in Big Data and AI projects.

CeADAR, which is Ireland’s National Centre for Applied Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, is an Enterprise Ireland and IDA-funded technology centre.

This new powerful, high-performing computing platform, dubbed Leon, is intended to provide industry in Ireland with access to critical infrastructure to help business exploit the latest advances in AI techniques and platforms.

Companies in Ireland, with CeADAR’s expertise, can now develop and trial Big Data solutions, upskill their workforce, and grow expertise in data science and machine learning. The resource will also be available to start-ups and will foster the creation of new spin-out companies.

CeADAR was one of 37 successful applicants of the Capital Equipment Fund, administered by Enterprise Ireland through the Technology Gateway and Technology Centre Programmes.

CeADAR director Edward McDonnell (pictured) said: “This new high-performance computer will find application across every industry sector and will be used by the widest possible number of companies. The computing platform should be seen as an enabling technology in conjunction with the expertise in the Centre in applying cutting-edge AI and analytics methodologies to solve real-world challenges and develop new businesses.”

TechCentral Reporters