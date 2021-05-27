Enterprise Ireland encourages companies to start planning for a green future

New supports available to Enterprise Ireland-backed companies Print Print Life

Enterprise Ireland is putting a range of supports in place to help small businesses on their sustainability journey. The Climate Enterprise Action Fund, supported by Enterprise Ireland, consists of three measures: the €1,800 Climate Action Voucher; the GreenStart grant worth up to €5,000; and GreenPlus which provides funding of up to 50% to cover the development of a multi-annual climate change plan.

Enterprise Ireland is also holding a series of webinars to outline the benefits of making sustainability central to business strategy and how to avail of Enterprise Ireland green supports.

The first webinar, which will focus on the food and beverage sector, will take place 1 June and feature speakers Rosaleen Hyde of Ballymaloe Foods, Louise Brennan of O’Brien Fine Foods; Padraig Mallon of Kerry Group; Owen Keogh of Lidl Ireland; and Deirdre Ryan, director of Origin Green at Bord Bia.

advertisement





Other webinars taking place during the month of June will focus on the manufacturing and construction sectors, and digital technologies, fintech, BPO and consumer services.

“Ireland has an ambitious target to reduce emissions by more than 51% by the end of the decade,” said Enterprise Ireland’s Aidan McKenna. “The enterprise sector accounts for 13% of Ireland’s emissions so it has an important role to play in this national strategy.

“Reducing emissions and adopting more sustainable production practices is a smart business strategy. Increasingly consumers are placing a premium on environmentally sustainable products and services. Responding positively to this growing consumer demand is important for consumer-facing businesses.

“Likewise, businesses that provide products or services to larger companies are now being required to show transparent environmental credentials and alignment with international standards. Inclusion in this supply chain will increasingly rely on a commitment to our emerging low-carbon, sustainable economy.”

Applications to the Climate Enterprise Action Fund will close on 31 August 2021. Visit www.globalambition.ie/climateaction for more information. To register for the webinar focused on the food and beverage sector, visit www.globalambition.ie/webinar-climate-enterprise-action-fund-food/

TechCentral Reporters