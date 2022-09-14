Enet invests €50m in fibre networks Investment will allow network operators and more business premises to directly connect to Enet’s telecommunications network Trade

Enet has announced a more than €50 million investment in fibre networks in multiple locations around Ireland.

The announcement follows an agreement earlier this year with EXA Infrastructure to deliver international optical network connections between Dublin and datacentres in Europe and across the North Atlantic.

The partnership covers over 40 key priority datacentres in Europe including Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Marseilles, and Milan as well as a variety of North American routes on the EXA Infrastructure network, which is now the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platform connecting the two continents. Importantly, this service from Enet also facilitates the delivery of large volumes of data for datacentre workloads, including ultra-high-definition video content, Internet of Things applications and the continual rise in the usage of cloud-based applications.

Peter McCarthy, group CEO of Enet owner Speed Fibre Group, said: “By implementing critical fibre networks to provide high bandwidth telecommunications connectivity to our wholesale customers, we are supporting thousands of businesses and consumers across the country with the network capacity they need to grow and prosper. By further enabling our world-class telecommunications networks, this investment will also really cement Ireland’s position as an ideal location for businesses to operate in.”

TechCentral Reporters