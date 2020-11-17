Enet, HEAnet to deliver 200Mb/s connectivity to schools across Ireland

Enet and HEAnet are partnering to deliver 200Mb/s broadband connectivity to schools across Ireland.

More than 600 primary and post-primary schools across Ireland now use the Enet network to access high-speed connections to allow them to utilise valuable and engaging online educational resources. Enet is now working with HEAnet to deliver bandwidth upgrades ensuring that schools all over the country will have access to the bandwidth they need in the coming months, having speeds of up to 500Mb/s.

“Enet has had an excellent working relationship with HEAnet for many years, connecting Irish schools to superfast broadband and creating the capacity to significantly enrich and enhance the educational experience for tens of thousands of students,” said Enet’s CEO, Peter McCarthy. “Our latest collaboration will ensure that schools from Bantry to Buncranna will have minimum connection speeds of 100-200Mb/s, while others will have speeds of 300, 400, or 500Mb/s.

“This is extremely important as e-learning has become a vital component of our children’s educational experience.”

Enet is headquartered in Limerick and recently unveiled a state-of-the-art network operations centre as part of our new €1 million headquarters facility in a new standalone 14,000sq ft location in the National Technological Park, Plassey.

