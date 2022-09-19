Endpoint security requires culture shift as well as a tech upgrade TechFire webinar to discuss the balance required to create a secure environment Pro

Securing endpoints is as much a matter of culture as it is a mix of software and hardware, according to speakers at TechFire on Wednesday, 21 September.

Delivered in association with ManageEngine, the event will address this by asking the question: How can you get from risk to resilience in endpoint security?

TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson will be joined by ManageEngine global head of technical support – endpoint management and security Romanus Prabhu Raymond, and Windsor Motors’ head of IT Enda Martin to discuss the challenges of endpoint security.

According to figures from the Ponemon Institute in 2020, more than two third (68%) of organisations had experienced an endpoint attack, with a further 68% noting the frequency of these attacks had increased over the previous 12 months. More than a quarter of attacks were also found to have involved stolen or compromised devices.

“A hybrid working environment means that equipment handed out at hiring may never be seen in the office again until it is surrendered as people move on or if it is only good enough for recycling. In between, IT departments are constantly worrying about how they, and the wider organisational network, can be compromised,” said Kitson.

“Many companies are mitigating risk by implementing solutions that are one part software, one part soft skills, with regular training being a key factor in developing resilience.”

