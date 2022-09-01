Endpoint security a matter of risk and resilience TechFire and ManageEngine explore challenges of new world of work Pro

The post-pandemic era is being defined by the global shift towards hybrid working and the increasing cost of cyberattacks.

According to IBM Security the average cost of a data breach is more than $4 million with the cost of recovery often passed along to the customer in the form of higher prices. As corporate networks get more devices to facilitate remote working, how can organisations move from a situation of having multiple uncontrolled endpoints to having a resilient IT estate?

On 21 September TechFire in association with ManageEngine will adddress this very issue.

TechCentral.ie editor Niall Kitson will be joined by ManageEngine global head of technical support – Endpoint management and security Romanus Prabhu Raymond, and Windsor Motors’ head of IT Enda Martin to discuss the the challenges of endpoint security.

