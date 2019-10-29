Employees value flexi-working over wages, says survey

Ricoh study finds wellness and Green concerns beat salary expectations

A by Opinium Research for Ricoh has found that more than a quarter (28%) of European workers would be willing to take a pay cut to work for an employer that is committed to helping solve issues such as climate change and inequality.

The study of 3,000 European workers found that two thirds (65%) respondents expected their employers to be part of the solution for societal issues, while 63% said employers should harness profitability gains from automation technology to re-invest in its people and community.

Almost a third (32%) also revealed they would be willing to take a 10% pay cut to work for an employer that embraces more flexible working. Furthermore, 64% revealed that they expect to be able to work more flexibly with more convenient hours and the tools to work remotely.

A further 78% said their employer should provide the tools they need to work with colleagues, regardless of their location, while 74% agreed that as technology automates more tasks, employers should empower workers to achieve a better work/life balance.

However, the majority of workers are sceptical of their employer’s intentions. Some 65% believed their employers will use automated technology to increase profits and cut jobs. Respondents also predicted that the workforce as they know it will drastically change with 34% expecting to work collaboratively with robots or artificial intelligence in the next five years.

Responding to the findings, Gary Hopwood, managing director, Ricoh Ireland, said: “Technology is shaping how and where people work with sustainability, collaboration and agility taking precedence. For employees, the onus is on employers to leverage the new tools available to make a positive difference both in work and in the wider community.

“Employers need to embrace this to make a real difference in society and for their people, whilst remembering that human workers are absolutely crucial within the workplace of the future. After all, working together is the only way of tackling the major issues that the world is currently facing.

“Moreover, business owners need to realise the potential benefits of adopting an eco-friendly approach that takes advantage of automation and also empowers people, such as increased productivity and talent retention. Technology has the power to support workers not only in terms of productivity and flexibility but also for more valuable and fulfilling work.”

TechCentral Reporters