Emerging tech takes centre stage at Dell Technologies Forum

AI will turn "data into intelligent insight and drive business growth" says CTO Florissi

Emerging trends in tech took centre stage at the Dell Technologies Forum yesterday. More than 400 business leaders and IT experts attended the one-day event, held in the RDS, Dublin.

At the forum, Patricia Florissi, vice-president and global CTO for sales, Dell, explained how businesses should embrace innovative technologies to remain competitive. She outlined how businesses can use AI to access data, develop insights and drive growth.

The forum hosted expert-led workshops on the cloud, cyber-security, AI, machine learning and 5G, amongst other topics. The workshops sought to better enable Irish business leaders to use these technologies to drive growth and competitiveness.

“Technology is having a profound effect on how we live and work, so it is imperative that businesses embrace the possibilities that digital transformation offers,” said Florissi. “Artificial intelligence is turning valuable data into even more lucrative insights which will allow businesses to maintain their position at the forefront of their industry.”

As a key concern for business and organisation, sustainability pulled substantial focus at this year’s forum. Dell asserted its committed to using technology to create a sustainable economy and society.

“Dell Technologies Forum is always an important event for us as it allows us to showcase the opportunities that emerging technologies can offer our customers,” said Mark Hopkins, general manager, Dell Technologies Ireland. “It has been interesting listening to Patricia Florissi’s valuable insights on future technology trends, and to see how we can use technological advances to drive sustainability and create a thriving planet.”

“The potential improvements that technologies such as AI and IoT can offer businesses are truly transformational and at Dell Technologies Ireland we want to ensure that Irish companies take the necessary steps to make that transformation a reality.”

TechCentral Reporters