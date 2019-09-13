Emerald Contact Centre creates 200 new jobs for Waterford

Emerald Contact Centre, the customer care and sales support provider for global financial, health and travel publications, is to fill an additional 200 jobs over three years.

The move is supported by the government through the IDA.

The Emerald Contact Centre currently employs 140 staff and this new announcement will bring the workforce to 340 by 2021.

The 200 additional jobs will include customer support roles for agents with international languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, German, French as well as English.

Emer Prendergast, director, Emerald Contact Centre, said: “We are incredibly happy with our new home at Confederation House. The space allows us to offer our employees a bright and inspiring working environment. This is an exciting new chapter for us all”.

IDA Ireland’s Divisional Head of Regional Development, Denis Curran, said: ”This is a terrific announcement for Waterford and the South East Region. Emerald Contact Centre has made great strides since establishing in Waterford four years ago.

“The 200 new jobs will greatly benefit the economies of Waterford and the wider South East Region. The opening of these new offices and the new roles being created demonstrate a clear commitment from Emerald to the region, which is most welcome.”

Techcentral Reporters