Eirmersive's Camille Donegan on VR in Ireland Coming attractions from Ireland's blended reality community

This week Niall Kitson talks with Eirmersive director Camille Donegan about the Irish blended reality projects coming to a metaverse near you.

For more on Eirmersive visit https://www.eirmersive.com/