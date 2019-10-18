Eir launches new TV service with Apple TV

Eir has launched its new TV service, eir TV with Apple TV 4K.

With eir TV, customers can access more than 100 live TV channels as well as on-demand services such as Netflix, RTE Player, Now TV, and Apple TV+. Users can pause and rewind live TV and record up to 500 programmes.

It will cost existing customers €14.99 per month for the first six-months and €19.99 thereafter, based on a 12-month contract.

New customers adding Eir broadband and TV will be charged €49.99 each month for six-months and €79.99 thereafter.

Customers can avail of a one-year subscription to Apple TV+, which launches November 1, at no additional cost.

The service requires a minimum broadband speed of 12Mbps.

Eir also announced that a new eir TV app is in the works for both broadband and TV users.

“Until now, traditional set top boxes have dictated people’s entertainment, locking consumers into their content and making accessing other entertainment and content difficult,” said managing director marketing at eir, Susan Brady. “Eir TV, together with Apple TV 4K, turns that on its head and gives consumers the best of live TV entertainment…”

TechCentral Reporters