Eir, KN Circet connect for network investment programme

Optical Distribution Network will deliver high-speed broadband to 1.4 million premises Print Print Trade

Eir has made a deal with KN Circet to develop the key infrastructure needed for the next phase of its €500m fixed network investment programme.

KN Circet will build the Optical Distribution Network for the rollout of high-speed broadband. It will then be responsible for its deployment to all towns with over 1,000 premises.

The project is set to support 1,000 jobs in design and network construction.

“KN Circet has been a major partner to Eir for over 12 years and in that time, we have developed a close working relationship. It has been a major contractor on the roll-out of Eir’s rural FTTH network which by June of this year will have passed over 335,000 premises,” said Carolan Lennon, CEO of Eir.

“With the signing of this agreement, I’m confident that together, we will successfully deliver Ireland’s best urban FTTH network for the benefit of all our customers”.

TechCentral Reporters