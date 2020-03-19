Eir ditches eircom.net subscription plan in response to Covid-19 outbreak

Telco was to introduce €5.99 monthly charge

Eir has decided to ditch plans to introduce a subscription plan for its eircom.net e-mail service.

A statement released today on the eir website read: “In light of the outbreak of Covid-19, eir has taken the decision to put the subscription charge for the eircom.net e-mail service on hold for the foreseeable future.

“Eir’s priority during these challenging times is the maintenance of essential communications for all eir customers.”

In February it was announced that a monthly charge of €5.99 would be introduced to maintain eircom.net addresses. From 31 March users who had not subscribed were to be locked out of their accounts. After 60 days their account and all associated messages would be deleted.

TechCentral Reporters