Eighty new jobs for Legato's Limerick R&D hub New roles span software engineering and data science

Legato Health Technologies Ireland is to create a further 80 jobs at its research and development (R&D) hub in the National Technology Park in Limerick, bringing total numbers to 200.

The company is currently recruiting software engineers while additional posts will be across software engineering and data science. It expects to complete hiring of 120 staff in the coming months, with a target to fill all 200 posts by summer 2023.

Legato’s R&D hub in Limerick, through the development of AI and data-analytics solutions, will play a key role in the transition from health insurance to health assurance by identifying individual and wider public interventions that will enable people live healthier and longer lives. Its solutions will also identify efficiency gains in healthcare provision.

The company’s investment in Limerick is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Robert Troy said: “Legato arrived in the Irish market last September with an announcement of 60 jobs. To be heading so quickly now for 200 posts with today’s announcement reflects the company’s ambition for and commitment to its site here in Limerick. It also reflects very positively on Limerick and the wider Mid-West region as a location for inward investment. As a government we are committed to creating the right ecosystem across the regions for companies to invest and grow.

“Given the cutting-edge activity at Legato’s R&D hub here, it is an excellent and exciting addition to the tech ecosystem that Limerick has been synonymous with for decades. We wish the company well on its ongoing expansion and will continue to support their investment in Limerick and the Mid-West region.”

“We’ve had a really good start to life in Limerick and that’s down to two specific reasons,” said John Patrick Shaw, country head, Legato Health Technologies Ireland. “One is the exciting opportunity we are giving to people to join us and apply their skills with a company whose purpose is all about making a difference to human health and healthcare. We are extending that invitation today with this announcement of additional jobs. We have exciting growth plans here and, from a standing start of last September, we are now heading to 200 associates next year following today’s commitment. That’s a trajectory we intend to continue.”

