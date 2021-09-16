Eight tech start-ups shortlisted for KPMG Tech Innovator competition

Offering solutions in areas such as FinTech, MedTech, RegTech, and AgTech Print Print Trade

KPMG Ireland has announced the shortlisted companies for the inaugural Ireland qualifier of the KPMG Global Tech Innovator competition.

The overall winner in Ireland will progress to the final at Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon in November, where they will compete with the finalists from 17 other countries for the title of KPMG Global Tech Innovator. The prize also includes travel and accommodation to Lisbon, tickets to Web Summit as part of KPMG’s delegation, an exhibition stand for one day, and access to exclusive networking events and mentoring opportunities.

The shortlisted companies are:

Akkure Genomics a fintech powered medical data exchange trading platform where individuals unlock the value of their data to access clinical trials and precision medical services. The platform ‘matchmaking’ aims to increase the recruitment and retention of patients participating in clinical trials, along with access to personalised clinical services.

ApisProtect brings ground-breaking technology to commercial and hobbyist beekeepers. Headquartered in Cork, capitalising on innovative and award-winning academic research, ApisProtect uses cutting-edge science, engineering, and advanced business processes to bring honeybee-saving technology to every corner of the globe.

CattleEye is a Belfast-founded company thst harnesses the capabilities of advanced AI in video analytics to deliver the world’s first academically verified autonomous livestock monitoring platform. It provides a completely new way of monitoring and gaining insights on dairy cows simply by walking them under a security camera.

CitySwift a Galway-based software company that digitises bus networks. The platform uses big data, AI and machine learning to increase network performance, service reliability and passenger satisfaction. Bus operators can instantly visualise metrics which inform efficiency, demand, and predict journey times and capacity levels.

Dataships specialises in automating compliance for data protection and privacy laws. The company has brought a unique software-as-a-service (SaaS) product to market that helps companies build trust with their customers and automate data protection compliance.

Equal1 specialises in the design and build of quantum computers that will enable the world to solve problems that cannot be solved today at a fraction of the energy. It has the vision of democratising quantum computing and making it available to everyone. The scalable, cost-effective technology provides a quantum computing path that will impact the trajectory of AI.

ID-Pal is an off-the-shelf, end-to-end KYC solution that verifies the identity of an individual in real-time across any customer channel. The ISO 27001 certified SaaS solution ensures best practice AML and GDPR compliance out-of-the-box using a suite of biometric document and database checks.

Wrkit specialises in the creation of better, healthier working environments using an online suite of data driven employee engagement & retention tools. The platform aims to enhance its customer benefit proposition to improve financial performance and deliver superior employee retention figures.

Selected from almost 50 entries, the shortlisted companies will pitch their innovations and growth ambitions to an esteemed panel of judges including Fiona Gallagher, CEO of Wells Fargo International Bank UC; Gareth Lambe, head of Facebook Ireland; Nicola McClafferty, partner at Draper Esprit; serial entrepreneur Mark Cummins and managing partner of KPMG in Ireland, Seamus Hand.

The event will be broadcast live 24 September on www.kpmg.ie.

TechCentral Reporters

