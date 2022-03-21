Eight Irish scaleups join Bord na Móna accelerator Accelerate Green aimed at early-stage companies leading the response to climate action and sustainability Trade

Eight companies have been chosen to take part in Accelerate Green, the first accelerator programme aimed at supporting early-stage companies leading the response to climate action and sustainability.

Delivered by Resolve Partners and sponsored by Bord na Móna, Accelerate Green is the first accelerator of its kind in Ireland dedicated to supporting companies developing products and services based on green innovation.

The new entrants are EpiSensor, Borrisoleigh Bottling, CameraMatics, Positive Carbon, Real Leaf Farm, Automsoft, Go Eve and Jones Celtic Bioenergy.

Accelerate Green will help the eight business leaders identify clear pathways to scaling their novel solutions, delivering measurable impact, and supporting economic development.

Over the course of the programme the eight companies will be brought through a series of deep learning and mentoring sessions and will engage with a broad array of speakers from enterprise and energy agencies, Irish corporates, research networks, investors, and successful business leaders. The programme will be delivered in person at a former Bord na Móna site in Boora, Co. Offaly.

The companies will also be able to avail of up to €20,000 of research funding with Irish university researchers. Following the completion of the programme the companies will participate in a leading industry conference, “Ireland Sustainable Future”, taking place in June, to coincide with the programme finish date.

The innovation and potential of Irish business can be seen in the different business models and focus of each of the companies selected. Real Leaf Farm, for example, has developed Ireland’s first 100% Hydroponic farm which grows salad vegetables 365 days a year, while Positive Carbon has enabled hotels and food service providers to develop waste reduction strategies through waste sensors and food detection AI.

Tom Donnellan, chief executive, Bord na Móna, said: “As a climate solutions company Bord na Móna is determined to help these companies deliver novel solutions to enable a low-carbon economy while delivering sustainable jobs. Accelerate Green is an excellent opportunity for our eight selected companies to engage with key industry partners and gain potential financial investment.”

Emphasising the commercial scalability that is at the heart of Accelerate Green, Alan Costello, Resolve Partners, said: “It is significant to note that as a group, the eight participating companies, currently already employ over 120 people, and have raised over €20 million in funding. This sharpens the programme’s focus, to support these companies in becoming the next leaders in their sectors, and to inspire and signpost other startups and scaleups across Ireland towards success.”

