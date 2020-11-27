Edel Creely named person of the year at Technology Ireland Awards

Trilogy Technolgies’ co-founder and Arkphire Services managing director Edel Creely was named person of the year at the Technology Ireland Awards, presented at a virtual event last night.

“Edel has been a prominent advocate for the indigenous tech sector in Ireland for many years. She is a previous Chair of the Irish Software Association, the forerunner to Technology Ireland, and a major contributor to the sector over the years through her work on the ISA Council and various working groups,” said Technology Ireland Director Una Fitzpatrick.

“She has served on the Government’s ICT Skills Action Plan for Jobs Steering Group and represented the industry on a number of Advisory Panels for Enterprise Ireland in the areas of High Potential Start-up and Software Sector Strategy. And as a Board Member and recent President of Ibec, Edel continues to be a strong representative for the Irish technology sector.”

Fenergo, a provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, was named company of the year.

Fitzpatrick added: “Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise, community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine. They also closed an $80 million investment round earlier this year. Fenergo is a business that truly encompasses what it means to be the Technology Ireland Company of the Year.”

Jonathan Hyland, chief technology officer at platinum sponsor Workhuman and Chair of Technology Ireland, said: “As everyone will know this has been a disruptive year like no other and if “necessity is the mother of invention,” coronavirus forced many around the world to rethink our daily lives and it has been imperative to digitally transform our places of work and education to be able to operate effectively. I am delighted to see so many examples of this throughout the award finalists and winners this year.”

Tech4Good award sponsor Lorna Martyn, head of technology, Fidelity Ireland, added: “Given the challenges all facets of society are experiencing this year, it is heartening to see the positive impacts our industry is making through Tech4Good. We are overwhelmed by the response and quality of applications and they truly reflect the dynamic technology sector in Ireland.”

Full list of winners

The event was supported by platinum sponsors EY, and gold sponsors Fidelity Investments, Workhuman and Enterprise Ireland.

